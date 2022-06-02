626 Financial LLC Acquires New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000. CVS Health accounts for 1.6% of 626 Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,184,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 26,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.51. The company had a trading volume of 43,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,967. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average of $101.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

