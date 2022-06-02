626 Financial LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after buying an additional 2,202,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 891,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,383,000 after purchasing an additional 587,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.43. 207,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,515,682. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.69. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

