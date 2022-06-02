626 Financial LLC Buys New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.17. 22,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.