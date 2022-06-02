626 Financial LLC Invests $608,000 in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 119.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 28,308 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SMIN stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.28. 24,549 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.