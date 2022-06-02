626 Financial LLC Makes New $466,000 Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPXL. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 48.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth $9,984,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 188.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 15.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPXL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.85. 173,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,105,146. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.87.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

