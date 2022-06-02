626 Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $7,325,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 45,071 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.30. 298,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,060,135. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $48.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.