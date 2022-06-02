626 Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,426 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,426 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Boeing makes up about 0.7% of 626 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 222.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 75,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

BA stock traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.75. The stock had a trading volume of 180,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,334,401. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.94. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.