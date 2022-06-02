626 Financial LLC Takes $506,000 Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eXp World in the third quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in eXp World by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in eXp World in the third quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $53,360.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,010,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 210,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,981 over the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPI stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. 5,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,036. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 3.14.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.