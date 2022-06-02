626 Financial LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,654,000 after acquiring an additional 561,631 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after acquiring an additional 529,974 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,974. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $156.67 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

