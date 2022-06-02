6,300 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 697.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Welltower by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
