$634.95 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) will post $634.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $589.15 million and the highest is $655.50 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $582.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $76.69.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

