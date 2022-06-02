683 Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 2.22% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

NASDAQ MCAG remained flat at $$9.85 during trading on Thursday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.