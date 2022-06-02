683 Capital Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Liberty Media Acquisition worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMACA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,179. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

