683 Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA)

683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA – Get Rating) by 293.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 4.95% of Helix Acquisition worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLXA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,678,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Helix Acquisition by 741.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 296,968 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Helix Acquisition by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 2,850,000 shares of Helix Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $28,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HLXA traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 152,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

As of April 5, 2022, Helix Acquisition Corp. was acquired by MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, in a reverse merger transaction. Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

