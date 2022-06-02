683 Capital Management LLC Invests $3.50 Million in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $16,899,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,000,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,500,000.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

ZINGU stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,698. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.