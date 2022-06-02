683 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 620,000 Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,519. The firm has a market cap of $324.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

ADGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

