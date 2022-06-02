683 Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

683 Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 229,829 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 422.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 75,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,937. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.