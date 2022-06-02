6elm Capital LP Purchases New Position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

6elm Capital LP purchased a new stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 376,112 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,000. Poshmark comprises approximately 3.8% of 6elm Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 6elm Capital LP owned about 0.49% of Poshmark as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 481.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,884 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

POSH traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.09. 10,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,486. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $21,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,298,029.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 10,900 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $125,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,193.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,312,066 shares of company stock worth $25,495,844.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

