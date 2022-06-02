$7.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) to post sales of $7.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.20 billion and the lowest is $6.89 billion. Visa reported sales of $6.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $28.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $29.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.31 billion to $33.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.08. 182,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,823,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.21. Visa has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

