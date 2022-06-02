74,240 Shares in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU) Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,105,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,063,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,480,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Shares of CBRGU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Chain Bridge I has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

