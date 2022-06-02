76,420 Shares in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Purchased by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,000. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF makes up about 2.7% of 626 Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. 626 Financial LLC owned about 0.44% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,225. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97.

