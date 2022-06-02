$767.94 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) will post $767.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $761.90 million and the highest is $773.95 million. IDEX posted sales of $685.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $155,530,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 39.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,284,000 after buying an additional 320,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after buying an additional 223,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $191.40. 300,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,292. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX has a 12-month low of $179.30 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

