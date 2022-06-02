$792.40 Million in Sales Expected for Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $792.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Banco de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $874.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $710.36 million. Banco de Chile posted sales of $654.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Banco de Chile.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE:BCH traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.16. 6,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,646. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $7,571,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

