803,773 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 803,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,264,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $42.93. 1,955,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,193,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $56.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

