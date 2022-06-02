89,320 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 89,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.6% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.81. 429,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,794,982. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.12.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

