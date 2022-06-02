922,472 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 922,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,184,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

IVW traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,563. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

