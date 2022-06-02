9,347 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 251,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,844,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

NYSE CNI opened at $114.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.