9,445 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of PCOR opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.95. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $72,657.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,733.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,223. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

