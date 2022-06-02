94,618 Shares in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIU) Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $2,762,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $3,504,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000.

Shares of HORIU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02. Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and consumer-exposed businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States.

