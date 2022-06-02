AAR (NYSE:AIR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 223,414 shares.The stock last traded at $50.30 and had previously closed at $48.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIR. Truist Financial upped their target price on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get AAR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.57.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $59,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.