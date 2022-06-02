AAR (NYSE:AIR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 223,414 shares.The stock last traded at $50.30 and had previously closed at $48.56.
Several brokerages recently commented on AIR. Truist Financial upped their target price on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.57.
In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $59,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
About AAR (NYSE:AIR)
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAR (AIR)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.