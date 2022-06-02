Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,884,264 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 223,800 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Abbott Laboratories worth $265,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $8,841,000. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,131. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average is $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

