Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.10

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.10 and last traded at C$9.10, with a volume of 13372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.83.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.48. The firm has a market cap of C$77.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.26.
Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.47 million for the quarter.
Accord Financial Company Profile (TSE:ACD)
Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.
