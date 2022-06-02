AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.23 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 123,241 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.