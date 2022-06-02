AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.23 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 123,241 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

