Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,300 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Morgan Stanley worth $151,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,777,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,049,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.20. 74,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,713,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.22. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

