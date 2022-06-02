Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $199.37 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,263,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762,019 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 1.47% of Howmet Aerospace worth $199,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.66. 12,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,917. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HWM. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

