Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $278.36 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,007,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,408 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $278,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,527,818 shares of company stock worth $444,578,218. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY traded down $9.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $301.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $198.25 and a 1-year high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

