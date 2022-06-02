Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $472.32 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,982,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $472,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,968,234. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $115.02 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.03 and a 200 day moving average of $144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $379.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

