Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $881.75 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,621,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.6% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Meta Platforms worth $881,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,705 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,223,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.67. 246,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,453,856. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.62 and its 200-day moving average is $256.35. The company has a market capitalization of $516.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

