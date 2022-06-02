Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,706,571 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.7% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.43% of ConocoPhillips worth $411,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 859,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,024,000 after buying an additional 481,661 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,103 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,364 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Susquehanna increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.13.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

