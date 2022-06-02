Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of McDonald’s worth $213,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 181.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 62.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after purchasing an additional 337,406 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $246.88. 20,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,911. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.09. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

