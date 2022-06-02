Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 52,584 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,222,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,584 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.90% of Fortive worth $245,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

FTV traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.64. 5,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,812. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

