Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.44 on Monday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 585.90% and a negative return on equity of 100.63%. Equities analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.