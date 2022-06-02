Advent Capital Management DE Sells 29,666 Shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Advent Capital Management DE reduced its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,666 shares during the quarter. Advent Capital Management DE’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 177,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 7.4% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 3.0% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 201,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DHCA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

