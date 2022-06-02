Advent Capital Management DE Takes $3.38 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $8.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,505. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

