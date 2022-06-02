AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQW) Short Interest Down 19.4% in May

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

AF Acquisition stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. AF Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.04.

