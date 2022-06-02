Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.
Shares of AFMD stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $386.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. Affimed has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $8.81.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Affimed by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.
