ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Declares Dividend of $2.06

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 2.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($41.40) to €42.70 ($45.91) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($47.85) to €45.50 ($48.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

