Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.86-$4.93 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on A. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.58.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $6.01 on Thursday, reaching $129.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.00. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.64 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,791,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.