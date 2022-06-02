Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Down 18.2% in May

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 6,150,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of Agora stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. Agora has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 50.86%. The company had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

API has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agora in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Nomura upgraded Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agora has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Agora in the third quarter worth $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agora in the first quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Agora by 397.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Agora in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agora in the fourth quarter worth $190,000.

About Agora (Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.