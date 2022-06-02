Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 3,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,551,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.74 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

